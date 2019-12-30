WASHINGTON—New state population totals released Monday offer fresh signs of how southern and western states will gain political power after the 2020 census.

The figures from the Census Bureau measure changes to state populations for the year ended July 1. Because they come less than a year before the next decennial census, they are a close approximation for which states will gain and lose congressional seats and electoral votes based on the 2020 count that gets fully under way this spring.

Based on Monday’s figures, Texas is poised to gain two congressional seats, and Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon are expected to gain one. Eight states are expected to lose one seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

The new figures also showed the total U.S. population grew at a rate of 0.5% for the year ended July. 1. That was the slowest pace in a century, according to William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. The actual reapportionment calculation will take place by December 2020, with its details worked out in 2021. Each state will redraw its legislative maps, and those that have more than one congressional seat will redraw districts as well. The shift of political power away from the Northeast and Midwest toward the Southeast and Southwest is the result of residents flocking to states with warm weather, strong job growth, cheaper housing and, in some cases, lower taxes. Which party benefits most from the reapportionment depends in part on who wins control of the state legislatures in the 2020 elections, since those officials will help redraw districts and legislative maps. The next reapportionment is expected to result in fewer states gaining or losing representation because of low birthrates and less migration between states. After the 2010 census, eight states gained 12 House seats from 10 states. In 2010, Texas gained four, Florida gained two, and Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Utah and Washington all gained one. New York and Ohio each lost two, while Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all lost one. California, which failed to gain a seat in 2010 for the first time since it became a state, is continuing to see its population growth slow. An estimate released by the state earlier this month found that it grew 0.35% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest pace on record since 1900. —Danny Dougherty contributed to this article. Write to Janet Adamy at janet.adamy@wsj.com

