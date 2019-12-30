During the Clinton trial, senators voted 100-0 on a resolution detailing the rules and process for the proceeding. A second resolution that called for closed-door depositions of three specific witnesses broke down along party lines. “We then had a vote on whether or not we needed further information, and we decided to depose three witnesses. So they did not testify in person, but they were deposed by both sides, and that was a valuable way to proceed in that trial,” Collins told WCSH recalling the Clinton process.

Collins added that it was “hard to envision” that McConnell and Schumer will be able deal on the start of the impeachment trial that would pass 100-0. The Senate left town earlier this month until January with the two leaders at an “impasse” over the impeachment trial rules.

Collins told Maine Public Radio that she’s spoken in the GOP caucus about urging leaders to use the Clinton trial as their framework.

“I have shared with my colleagues my belief that the Clinton approach, the approach to the Clinton trial worked well,” she said.