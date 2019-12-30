Outlets report that one of the armed church parishioners who took down the gunman that open fired on the congregation the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas is a man named Jack Wilson.

Wilson is a Hood County resident running for commissioner for Precinct 3. He took to his campaign’s Facebook page to briefly discuss his role in the shooting.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist [sic] and I had to take out an active shooter in church.”

Wilson is allegedly the president and owner of On Target Firearms Academy

This story is developing.