(DAILY WIRE) — Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America: Shootings, stabbings, swastikas painted on buildings and sidewalks, and a Democratic Party that condones anti-Semitic views constitute the new normal in what was once an incredibly safe country for Jews.

Two weeks ago, there was a targeted shooting in New Jersey, which claimed the lives of two Jews. This week, a man walked into a Chanukah party in Monsey, New York and stabbed numerous Jews. Attacks, especially in the Tri-State area, are happening in what seems like a daily occurrence.

However, it’s apparent that far too many American Jews are merely waiting for the wolves to strike.

