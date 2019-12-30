“The president is a crime victim,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, in an interview on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Fitton examined the possibility of Joe Biden being subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“The reason that what Joe Biden has to say is important is, the defense for President Trump is, did [Donald Trump] have a good faith reason for asking about Biden and Ukraine, and whether serious issues and allegations needed to be investigated?” said Fitton, referring to Trump’s request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate possible corruption on the part of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in relation to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. “If [Donald Trump] is going to make that case, Joe Biden’s going to be central to it in terms of any witnesses.”

Fitton added, “[It is important to me] that the White House and defenders of the rule of law highlight corruption in Ukraine as it relates to Biden and interference in the 2016 election. The coup cabal is trying to stop any discussion about that from taking place, and suggesting that raising questions about what Ukraine was up to is part of a Russian conspiracy theory put out there by the Russians. It all comes back to the crazy Russia collusion theory that has no basis in reality, and the fact is that [Joe Biden] had an issue with Ukraine, [and] the Obama administration was concerned about it. The Trump administration was right to be concerned about it, and on top of that you had Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election in a collusive way with the Democratic National Committee and the Obama administration, and the president was right to ask about it.”

“[Donald Trump] had every right to ask questions about it, because there is something there,” reiterated Fitton of Trump’s request of Zelensky.

Fitton expressed skepticism of the Department of Justice’s criminal probe into the origins of the FBI’s operation against Trump during his first presidential campaign.

“If the past is prologue, I don’t think there [are] going to be prosecutions of significant figures … like Comey, Brennan, things like that,” estimated Fitton. “My guess is there’s a grand jury that’s allowing the government — [John Durham] — to get documents. They get subpoenas to the grand jury for some documents, but bringing in witnesses to testify [is] what needs to be done and it’s not being done.”

Fitton continued, “There’s a significant criminal conspiracy that took place against the president and then-candidate Trump and the Justice Department is relatively blasé about it. I don’t understand it. Certainly the FBI and Director Chris Wray have been trying to minimize the FBI’s involvement in this. The worst corruption scandal in modern American history, and it seems all the institutions in DC are asleep at the switch. The president’s a crime victim — certainly the American people have been targeted, as well — because you had these mandarins in the government try to substitute their will by abusing their powers to take out a president, and nothing seemingly is being done about it.”

“Every time I see that Durham’s coming out with a report, I think to myself, ‘What does that mean?’ We already have reports. We need prosecutions,” concluded Fitton.

