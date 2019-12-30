Ken Cuccinelli, acting Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said on Monday that the man who allegedly used a machete during a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s home in New York was the son of an illegal alien.

“The attacker is the U.S. Citizen son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants,” Cuccinelli said in a now-deleted tweet. “Apparently, American values did not take hold among this entire family, at least this one violent, and apparently bigoted, son.”

Cuccinelli’s tweet linked to a New York Times article on the attack, which left five people injured in what was just the latest in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area.

“Signed by President Ronald Reagan and passed on a bipartisan basis in Congress, the landmark 1986 law granted legal status to 2.7 million undocumented immigrants who entered the country before 1982,” The Washington Post reported. “DHS, the domestic anti-terror agency where Cuccinelli is second-in-command, did not immediately respond to requests for information about his allegations.”

The attacker, whom The Daily Wire is not naming as part of campaign to limit the notoriety that alleged terrorists receive for their acts of evil, is a 38-year-old African-American male.

The Daily Wire reported:

In a criminal complaint filed Monday with the Southern District of New York, Special Agent Julie S. Brown accuses the suspect — a 38-year-old African American man who family members say suffers from mental illness, specifically schizophrenia (his name is here redacted in accordance with Daily Wire policy on mass killers) — of “obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury.” In the complaint, Brown provides previously unrevealed details about the contents of the suspect’s journals and cell phone indicating that he was potentially motivated by “anti-Semitic sentiments.”

The response to the this latest anti-Semitic attack in Democrat-controlled New York and New York City has started to shift compared to the response to previous attacks in the area.

Four Jewish elected officials in New York, all Democrats, wrote a letter to Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo urging him to deploy the National Guard.

“We are writing to ask that you declare a state of emergency and that you deploy the New York State Police and the New York National Guard to visibly patrol and protect Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods throughout our state,” the letter stated. “In addition, we are asking that you appoint a special prosecutor for purposes of investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of anti-Semitic violence, and that the special prosecutor immediately assume control of cases already under the jurisdiction of local district attorneys.”

“So, this horrific attack last night, it’s the ninth apparent anti-Semitic attack in New York in just the last week,” Tapper said. “Obviously, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Jews in New York and nationally.”

“It appears that many, if not most of these attacks were allegedly carried out not by white supremacists, not by the alt-right, but by people of color,” Tapper added.

“At this point, we are in an epidemic in New York City, of all places, for the Jewish community” Oren Segal, VP of the Anti-Defamation League, tells @jaketapper in response to the Hanukkah celebration stabbings in New York. https://t.co/Bw7w7JFxgv #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/irTSUrIoTs — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 29, 2019