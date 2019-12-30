President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE credited Texas gun laws with stopping further carnage during a shooting in a White Settlement, Texas, church on Sunday.

In a tweet Monday evening, Trump wrote that “lives were saved” by “heroes,” including an armed parishioner identified by multiple news outlets as Jack Wilson, who is credited with stopping the shooting.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack,” Trump tweeted.

“It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!” he added.

Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized after Sunday’s shooting, which was reportedly stopped by Wilson and others inside the church who returned fire at the shooter.

Other Republicans, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), also have praised Wilson and other congregants in recent hours, with Wilson saying at a press conference on Sunday, “They were well trained. The heroism today was unparalleled.”

Wilson and others were allowed to carry guns inside the church because of a Texas law that went into effect in September, prompted by a 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed 26 people. The measure allows Texans to carry guns into places of worship.

Numerous politicians in the state have pointed to Sunday’s shooting as an example of a successful armed civilian response to a mass shooter.

“Had this law not been passed and allowed these people to be armed, I fear we could’ve lost hundreds,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) told Fox News on Monday.

Paxton said “hopefully” the reports and videos of the parishioners firing back at the gunman “will send a message to other states” to follow and pass similar pro-gun laws.

“I think it’ll end up saving lives for years and years and years,” he said. “I’m very hopeful that people can see the evidence and act accordingly.”