Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) praised the reaction of armed parishioners during the White Settlement church attack, referring to them as “immediate responders.”

Breitbart News reported a man opened fire in the church Sunday morning, only to be shot and killed when a good guy with a gun returned fire. Fox News reports that a second parishioner who serves on the church security team shot the attacker as well.

The Dallas Morning News quoted Lt. Gov. Patrick saying:

The immediate responder is the most important. The citizen responder. Because even though the chief’s brave officers were here in less than a minute … by the time they got here, the shooting was over. And that always happens, that over 50 percent of shootings, our first responders, it’s usually over when they get there, no matter how hard they try.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed bills allowing law-abiding citizens to be armed in churches following the heinous November 5, 2017, attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.