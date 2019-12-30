Soccer players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tied the knot in Miami over the weekend, nearly a decade after the two first met as teammates on the U.S. women’s national soccer team in 2010.

According to People, the two got hitched among family and friends, including soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens on Saturday.

Can’t say it enough, we LOVE love ❤️ ! December has been a big month for our people . Wishing you all the happiness in the world. pic.twitter.com/3XCeuLvFte — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) December 28, 2019

Discussing the venue in an interview with the magazine before of the ceremony, Harris said she felt “the biggest thing for Ali and I was creating an environment where it was a very classic and clean and modern and just really sharp and almost in a magical way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was this kind of Mediterranean castle-like vibe right on the water, this European-type vibe that we were going for,” Krieger told the publication. “Right when we walked in we were like, ‘Oh my God. We love this and everyone else was going to love this and this is just … This is it.’”

Harris also reflected on how her relationship with Krieger began in an interview with the magazine, telling People: “We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common.”

“We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids,” she said.

However, because the two worked together on the same team, they said they didn’t publicize their relationship much until their engagement earlier this year in an effort to maintain an “element of professionalism.”

“You’re always fearful of that — you never know how people are going to react, and you might lose fans, or lose respect,” Harris told People.

The two, who helped the women’s national soccer team clinch this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, currently play for the Orlando Pride, according to People.