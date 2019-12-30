Over the weekend, former Vice President and leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a crowd of supporters in Peterborough, New Hampshire, that fossil fuel executives should be thrown in jail.

Hunter Biden, the son of the former VP, previously served as a fossil fuel executive, sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies. Biden’s son reportedly made $80,000 a month as a board member.

“In order to curb the rate of pollution, Biden explained, we need to hold fossil fuel executives ‘liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where there are underserved neighborhoods,’” Townhall reported. “When they don’t deliver, Biden offered, ‘put them in jail.’”

In other words, Mr. Biden accidentally argued that Hunter, his son, should potentially serve jail time.

Hunter’s position on the board of Burisma while his father served as VP has sparked obvious ethical questions. Aside from the unqualified Biden son’s big paycheck with the company, Burisma paid $3.4 million to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a company headed by Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer, Reuters reported in October.

.@JoeBiden on fossil fuel execs: "We should put them in jail" for pollution

Biden has offered extreme positions with regard to Climate Change, even if that means cutting hundreds of thousands of blue collar jobs.

“The answer is yes,” the candidate said of potentially cutting “hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in the interest transitioning to [a] greener economy” during a Democratic presidential debate in December.

“The answer is yes because the opportunity for those workers is to switch to high paying jobs,” Biden continued, as noted by The Daily Wire. “We should, in fact, be making sure right now that every new building built is energy contained, that it doesn’t leak energy, that in fact we should be providing tax credits for people to be able to make their homes turn to solar power. There are all kinds of folks — right here in California, we’re now on the verge of having batteries that are about the size of the top of this podium that you can store energy when in fact the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. We have enormous opportunities.”

According to a report from The Intercept in September, Mr. Biden attended a fundraising event co-hosted by fossil fuel executive Andrew Goldman, who co-founded Western LNG, a natural gas production company based in Houston, Texas.

The New Hampshire rally for the Democratic candidate was filled with bad news for Biden. Aside from making the case against his own son, the frontrunner was heckled for allegedly “touching kids.”

“A protester at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden yelled at the former vice president on Sunday, telling him not to touch kids and calling him a ‘pervert,’” The Daily Wire reported. “Biden and the protester, who is out of view in the video, go back and forth for several moments, with Biden saying, ‘Alright, I agree with you man, I agree, nice talking to you.’”

“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” the protester yelled back at Biden.

"Don't touch kids, you pervert!" shouted a heckler to Joe Biden at his NH campaign event.