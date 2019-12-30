Americans have ranked former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump equally in an annual “most admired man in the world” poll, according to a survey conducted by Gallup earlier this month.

The survey, which asked Americans “What man that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most,” showed that respondents named both Obama and Trump as the most admired man 18% of the time. Respondents also had a similar answer for the most admired woman, with 10% naming former First Lady Michelle Obama and 5% naming First Lady Melania Trump.

“Trump’s popularity grew enough this year to allow him to tie Barack Obama as the most admired man, but not to end Obama’s streak of 12 first-place finishes,” reads the report. “The results reflect the significant party divide in the U.S., with Republicans overwhelmingly naming Trump and Democrats Obama, and few other men garnering significant mention.”

“Meanwhile, Obama’s wife Michelle has been named as the most admired woman the past two years after 25 years that saw Hillary Clinton finish first 22 times,” the report continues. “In fact, Obama has had stronger finishes in the past two years than during her eight years as first lady, when no more than 8% of Americans named her.”

The report also features a new, but perhaps unsurprising arrival on the list: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Although the activist is not even old enough to be surveyed, she tied with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for the most influential woman in the world, with each person receiving 3% support from respondents. Thunberg also out-ranked other popular choices, including Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who each received 2% support.

Thunberg, who made headlines after traveling to the U.S. via boat to speak at the U.N. about climate, has become an odd fixation for left-wing pundits and voters alike. In fact, according to The Hill, people on the online dating website OKCupid have started mentioning Thunberg as a way to find and weed out potential partners.

“One of the issues we’re hearing people care about is climate change,” Melissa Hobley, the chief marketing officer for OKCupid, told The Hill. “They’re talking about Greta on their profiles. … I think people feel that supporting her or not shows how you feel about the issue and its impact.”

Time Magazine also awarded Thunberg its “Person of the Year” award, writing in an article that “her moral clarity” serves to inspire “other young people around the world.” President Trump, who was also a contender for the title, issued the following response to the announcement, drawing attention to Thunberg’s propensity to scold others for not doing enough.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

According to Reuters, Thunberg respondend by updating her Twitter bio to read the following: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”