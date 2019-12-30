Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ and climate activist Greta Thunberg has inspired the world to take measurable steps in halting climate change, but she has endured her share of detractors.

One of her earliest doubters was her father, Svante Thunberg. Speaking with BBC Radio 4, he said that he thought her activism was initially “a bad idea” and was unsupportive of his daughter’s plans to skip school in order to protest.

But Svante Thunberg said that after watching Greta, his oldest daughter, battle depression for several years, he sees her as much happier as a result of her activism.

“She dances around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun — and she’s in a very good place,” he said.

Greta Thunberg’s leadership on environmental policy paved the way for her to be nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and has garnered the attention of celebrities and heads of state.

But her father said he is cognizant of the “abuse” she has received, including from foreign leaders such as President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Her father worries about “the fake news, all the things that people try to fabricate her — the hate that that generates,” he told to BBC.

His daughter, he said, takes it in stride and usually shrugs it off.

“Quite frankly, I don’t know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She finds it hilarious,” he said.

He added that Greta is planning on returning to school, and that by her upcoming 17th birthday, she won’t need to be chaperoned on her travels.

“If she needs me there, I’ll try to do it,” he said. “But I think she’ll be, more and more, going to do it by herself, which is great.”