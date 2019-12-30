As Cassandra Fairbanks reported on Sunday — Two people were killed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas.

The shooter was prevented from creating more carnage by armed members of the church, several of whom drew their own weapons in response to his attack, as well as a security guard. It has now been confirmed that the gunman was shot and is one of the two people killed.

No less than four church members, including one guard, pulled guns on the shooter before he caused more carnage!!

The shooter was dressed in black with a hood over his head before he started shooting.

The gunman was wearing a fake beard(?)

Texas DPS Director Joeff Williams on Sunday praised parishioners and security guards for their swift action that saved lives. “The citizens who were inside that church undoubtedly saved 242 other parishioners”; “it was miraculous … true heroes”

But Beto O’Rourke went out and bashed gun laws in Texas after the congregation was saved by quick thinking parishioners with guns.

Beto wants to strip all legal gun owners of their weapons and leave them defenseless.

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

Thank God we were spared from this idiot in the White House.

Mike Cernovich has more reaction…

