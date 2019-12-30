While millions of Americans spent precious time with friends and family members for Christmas, brave military members sacrificed their time with loved ones in order to keep our country safe.

Many people express their gratitude for these men and women who are overseas through letters and care packages.

One little boy in Pennsylvania, however, applied his talent to pay a special homage to both veterans and active-duty military members who gave up time with their families to defend our country.

Karen Smith of Annville, east of Harrisburg, shared a video of her son Nolan skating his heart out during a local winter festival, according to WTXF-TV in Philadelphia.

The 9-year-old took the opportunity to use his time on the ice to pay respect to brave men and women who have sacrificed precious time with family.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

“At this time of year we would like to honor our veterans and servicemen and women who gave up their holidays to defend our freedom,” the announcer said before Nolan began his routine.

He was wearing Marine blues as he glided across the ice to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

The only item on the ice with him was an American flag on a stand, where he later hung his hat.

Audience members applauded as Nolan jumped and spun around the flag.

Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa pic.twitter.com/ZYTRMEjaTC — Karen (@klboyer25) December 22, 2019

He ended his routine with an emotional salute that invoked more applause and cheering from the crowd.

Smith shared the video of her son’s performance on Facebook on Sunday and on Twitter on Monday.

“Nolan’s Christmas program tribute to our veterans and service men and women! #Godblesstheusa,” she wrote in her tweet.

RELATED: Two Men Dramatically Impact the Lives of Youth by Getting Them off the Streets After School

President Donald Trump also took time this Christmas season to thank those serving overseas for their sacrifices.

“I want to wish you an amazing Christmas and Happy New Year. You’re tremendous warriors and we appreciate it so much,” he told members from the five branches of the military on Christmas Eve.

“This Christmas I hope every member of our military will feel the overwhelming love and gratitude of our nation for your faithful service,” Trump said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.