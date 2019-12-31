https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13111468
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, Syria, August 14, 2012.
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, watched by bridemaids Grace van Cutsem (L), Margarita Armstrong-Jones and pageboy Tom Pettifer, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey in London, April 29, 2011.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Men’s 100m Semifinals at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 14, 2016.
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012.
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as “Iceberg Alley”, near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada, April 16, 2017.
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018.
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018.
A picture of North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2011.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source.
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, September 11, 2017.
The Northern Lights are seen above the ash plume of a volcano in Eyjafjallajokull, Iceland, April 22, 2010.
Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, July 9, 2016. Evans, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania nurse and mother of one, traveled to Baton Rouge to protest against the shooting of Alton Sterling. Sterling was a 37-year-old black man and father of five, who was shot at close range by two white police officers.
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, January 23, 2014.
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area in Miyako, Japan, March 11, 2011.
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London’s solidarity with the European Union following the EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London, June 28, 2016.
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014.
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan, February 25, 2015.
Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in the Westgate shopping center in Nairobi, Kenya, September 21, 2013.
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island in Italy, August 26, 2013.
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces in Ferguson, Missouri, August 20, 2014.
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015.
Anti-government protesters celebrate inside Tahrir Square after the announcement of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s resignation in Cairo, Egypt, February 11, 2011.
U.S. President Barack Obama is seen in tears while delivering a statement on the steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence, in the East Room of the White House, as Vice President Joe Biden listens, January 5, 2016.
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017.
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is four-months-old and was born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016.
A plane flies through the ‘Tribute in Lights’ marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in lower Manhattan, New York, September 10, 2011.
Indians, who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists, react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil’s Acre State, March 25, 2014.
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013.
A boy holds his mother’s leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya’an, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013.
The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada, October 16, 2011.
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators react at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, is delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, October 19, 2017.
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Paktiya Province, Afghanistan, July 15, 2012.
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square, Istanbul, May 28, 2013.
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018.
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana’s international airport in Cuba, March 20, 2016.
Maria Meza, a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018.
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 18, 2014.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 25, 2018.
Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018.
Syrian rebels dodge debris after the wall which they were taking cover behind is hit by a shell fired from a government controlled checkpoint during fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, January 30, 2013.
Luis Acosta holds 5-year-old Angel Jesus, both from Honduras, as a caravan of migrants from Central America en route to the United States crossed through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018.
Anda, a 15 year-old local boy, watches from his hut’s window the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu, South Africa, December 15, 2013.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.
A tree in the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil, September 15, 2019.
Pope Benedict XVI enters a building during his visit to Lambeth Palace in London, Britain, September 17, 2010.
Immigrant children are led by staff in a single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018.
People watch from a nearby building as a fire burns in a slum in Mumbai, India, March 4, 2011.
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, U.S., March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan.
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country’s 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile, September 11, 2016.
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011.
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the streets of Paris, France, January 11, 2015.
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 28, 2012.
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019.
A woman cries while sitting on a road after an earthquake and tusnami destroyed the city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan, March 13, 2011.
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, March 13, 2015.
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire in Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 19, 2011.
Venezuela’s President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez speaks in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas, October 4, 2012.
France’s Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup in their World Cup Final match against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018.
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls’ education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, “I Am Malala”, at the Southbank Centre in central London, October 20, 2013.
Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal, February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. Women who practice traditional chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period. Chaupadi was banned by Nepal’s Supreme Court in 2005, but it is still common in the country’s far and midwestern regions.
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area of California, April 13, 2015.
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019.
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015.
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary, August 27, 2015.
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-effected paddock located on the outskirts of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 20, 2018.
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017.
A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015.
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece’s border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015.
Cyclist for Team Sky Chris Froome of Britain crashes during the 156.5-km Stage 9 from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix of the Tour de France, July 15, 2018.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Ohio at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, August 4, 2018.
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of 2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16, 2018.
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, August 9, 2018.
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018.
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with the Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, Syria, August 7, 2012.
Riot police detain a woman as anti-government protesters gather at Sha Tin Mass Transit Railway station to demonstrate against the railway operator, which they accuse of helping the government, in Hong Kong, September 25, 2019.
A member of a Red Cross team walks in front of a boat sitting atop a building more than two weeks after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northern Japan, March 28, 2011.
The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Britain, August 3, 2012.
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 12, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along with National Park Service staff.
Aibhin Kenneally, 13, from the Flynn-O’Kane dance group, warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland, April 11, 2017.
Skyscrapers Shanghai Tower (L), Jin Mao Tower (Top) and Shanghai World Financial Center are seen during a hazy day in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, March 20, 2017.
A man runs up the ‘gostra’, a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian’s, outside Valletta, Malta, August 25, 2013.
France’s Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016.
An aerial view of a coastal town devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province, Philippines, November 11, 2013.
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, China, December 1, 2010.
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government’s proposal to overhaul the country’s ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016.
Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, Mali, February 20, 2013.
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2014. s
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association’s Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, U.S., April 24, 2015.
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate, Iraq, August 11, 2014.
Team Israel competes in the Synchronized Swimming Team Free Routine Final during the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, August 4, 2018.
Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019.
Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club warm up before swimming at the beach at Coney Island in New York, December 15, 2013.
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 (L) and President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009, in Washington.
A woman walks near a fire at the Hyppolite iron market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 29, 2010.
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics Beach Volleyball Women’s Preliminary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 8, 2016.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, previously one of Muammar Gaddafi’s last remaining strongholds in Libya, September 24, 2011.
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, about 100 miles northwest of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012.
Marooned flood victims looking to escape, grab the side bars of a hovering military helicopter which arrived to distribute food supplies in the Muzaffargarh district, Punjab province, Pakistan, August 7, 2010.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, April 11, 2019.
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2015.
A woman is seen through a car window as she flees the besieged city of Bani Walid, Libya, September 12, 2011.
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014.
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes intrenchment training, forest survival studies and other activities, outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 21, 2017.
A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile’s state economic model in Santiago, Chile, October 24, 2019.
U.S. President Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015.
