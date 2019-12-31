(FOX NEWS) — Christian leaders have a vision for 2020 as the Year of the Bible for millions around the world.

Beyond selfies and New Year’s resolutions to make this the #YearoftheBible for every believer, Christian leaders have been joining their resources around the Good Book in a movement that has garnered support from Pope Francis, Ravi Zacharias, Francis Chan and over 20,000 churches and ministry organizations in more than 100 nations.

The founder of “Year of the Bible (YOTB),” Nick Hall, who has been called the “Billy Graham of this generation,” told Fox News they’re bringing together resources to help believers and nonbelievers alike to engage with the Bible like never before. He said the Bible is the most influential and misunderstood book in history and the movement simply would ask people, “Look to the Bible for yourself, and what if this was your year to be inspired?”

Read the full story ›