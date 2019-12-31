Actress Teri Garr, famous for her roles in “Young Frankenstein,” “Tootsie” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” was hospitalized on Monday, multiple outlets report.

Garr, 75, was taken to a local hospital after experiencing symptoms of “confusion” while at her San Fernando Valley home, ET Online reported.

The Academy Award-nominated actress has over 140 credits in film and television to her name for a career that spanned four decades.

For the last 2o years or so, Garr has experienced struggles with her health, including a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 1999.

In 2002, Garr opened up about her diagnosis during an interview with Larry King, explaining that she had experienced symptoms of multiple sclerosis for 19 years before landing on a formal diagnosis.

“I do go on with my life,” Garr told King. “The good news now is that there’s a lot of good medicines out there and options for people.”

Garr spoke at length with Brain&Life about the diagnosis, even joking about the painful symptoms that changed the course of her life.

“It started in 1983. I was living in New York and I’d go jogging in Central Park, and I’d start tripping,” Garr said in the 2005 interview.

“I’d notice that the more I ran and got my body heated up, the weaker I’d get. But then it’d go away, and it went away for about 10 years. And then it started up again, and I started getting stabbing pains in my arm when I ran. But I figured hey, I’m in Central Park, maybe I am being stabbed.”

Garr suffered a brain aneurysm and was hospitalized in December 2006, where she remained in a coma for a week.

After recovering from the brain aneurysm, Garr briefly returned to acting before deciding to officially retire in 2011.

According to ET Online, Garr was rushed to the hospital Monday morning, but thankfully, the issue was “minor.”

“Teri is fine. She had some confusion which it turns out was caused by dehydration,” Garr’s representative told ET Canada.

“To be cautious they are keeping her overnight and she’ll be home tomorrow. I spoke to her and she sounds good.”

