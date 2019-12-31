Alex Trebek opened up about his struggle with “severe pain” and bouts of “depression” he’s suffered since being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“My oncologist told me one of the symptoms, if you will, of pancreatic cancer is that you get these moments of depression, sadness,” the 79-year-old host of the “Jeopardy!” shared with “Good Morning America” in an upcoming interview, according to ABC News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

Trebek explained that the bouts of depression has been “tough” on his family, most specifically his wife, Jean. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“It’s always tough for caretakers because she [Jean] has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with… I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me,” the legendary host shared.

But he’s not letting it stop him from enjoying every moment he has, as he knows now, it’s no longer “an open-ended life” after the diagnosis.

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Alex said. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible… survival rates of pancreatic cancer.”

“Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence,” he added.

Trebek continued, “They have come out and they have told me, and my gosh, it makes me feel so good.”

Despite the pain and depression, Trebek reportedly has “no plans to quit, and is absolutely not announcing his retirement,” a co-worker told People magazine.

As previously reported, the famous TV host announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, Trebek revealed that he was on the mend and going back to work.

Not long after, the host shared that his numbers had skyrocketed up more than fifty percent and he would be going in for a second round of chemotherapy which has caused some hair loss and affected his speech.