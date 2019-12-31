Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said during a campaign stop over the weekend that he should “get the hell out of politics” if he cannot win an election based on his ideas.

During a town hall stop in New Hampshire, Sanders — alluding to voter suppression — suggested that if a politician cannot win an election based on his or her ideas, they should “get the hell out of politics.”

He said:

I really think that this is obscene, and I believe from the bottom of my heart as somebody who’s won elections and I’ve lost elections, I could deal with losing an election but I will never sit around trying to think “oh I gotta keep you from voting because you might vote against me.”

“If I can’t win an election on my ideas, then I should get the hell out of politics,” Sanders continued. “So that’s what it’s about”:

Sanders has experienced a spike in the polls in recent weeks, overtaking Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for second place. The current Real Clear Politics average shows the socialist senator with 18.9 percent support.

Before departing the Granite State for Iowa on Sunday, Sanders sat down for an interview with Keene’s Sentinel Source. He told the newspaper that the “culture” in America needs to change.

“We’ve gotta change the culture, I think, in this country,” stated. “And that culture is one of greed.

“We need — the revolution in health care is the simple revolution,” he continued. “The simple moral concept is health care is a human right; we guarantee it to all people. But once we do that — we do that tomorrow — it’s not gonna solve all the problems.”