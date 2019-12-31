Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 49% to 45% in Virginia in a Mason-Dixon poll released on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

However, Trump leads all the other main Democratic contenders, with a six percentage point advantage over Sen. Bernie Sanders, a four-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a two-point margin over South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The Democratic presidential nominee has won Virginia in the last three elections, including Hillary Clinton in 2016, who beat Trump in the state by 5.4 points.

Other results from the poll include:

Biden has the best favorability rating in the survey, at 51% positive and 33% negative. Buttigieg is the only other candidate with a positive rating, at 33% favorable and 30% unfavorable, although 16% didn’t recognize his name in the state.

Trump had a negative rating, with 45% favorable and 48% unfavorable. Sanders (at 35% favorable and 52% unfavourable) and Warren (at 36% favorable and 51% unfavourable) had even worse negative ratings.

Biden leads Trump 54% to 39% among women, while the president has a 51% to 45% advantage among men.

Trump wins among white voters 57% to 37% while Biden has 90% percent support among black voters.

The poll, which surveyed 625 registered voters in Virginia, was conducted between December 12-16 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.