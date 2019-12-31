https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-iranian-backed-militia-kataib-hezbollah-storm-us-embassy-in-baghdad-us-soldiers-personnel-trapped-inside-iraqi-security-absent-video/

Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forced failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.
The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

The US ambassador was evacuated.

President Trump says he will hold Iran responsible.

