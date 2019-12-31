Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forced failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.

The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

The US ambassador was evacuated.

U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in #Baghdad for their safety, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters denounce U.S. air strikes https://t.co/vLMPRnsRzX pic.twitter.com/ceKbSI0zGl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2019

Pro-#Iran Militia Kataib Hezbollah are now inside US Embassy in Baghdad #Iraq. Iraqi security and fortifications failed to stop them. They’re in reception area. Smoke seen in other videos. Hezbollah refusing calls to leave vicinity: pic.twitter.com/Kz1rMuxxcy — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 31, 2019

President Trump says he will hold Iran responsible.

Trump: Iran Will be Held “Fully Responsible” for U.S. Embassy Attack in Iraq https://t.co/OyiMLOosqy — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 31, 2019

Iranian-backed militias are attacking the US embassy in Iraq. Iran. The country Obama gave $1.6 billion in cash to. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) December 31, 2019

VIDEO from unfolding situation at U.S. Embassy in Iraq pic.twitter.com/yhildxQcgg — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) December 31, 2019

The post BREAKING: Iranian-Backed Militia Kataib Hezbollah STORM US EMBASSY in Baghdad! — US Soldiers Trapped Inside — Iraqi Security Absent (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.