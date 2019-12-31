Thousands of terrorists’ supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after the U.S. killed dozens of terrorists from an Iranian-backed terrorist organization earlier this week.

The terrorist supporters who attacked the U.S. Embassy did so in support of Kataeb Hezbollah, which the State Department designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The Associated Press reported:

Shouting “Down, Down USA,” the crowd tried to push inside the embassy grounds, hurling water and stones over its walls. They raised yellow militia flags and taunted the embassy’s security staff who remained behind the glass windows in the gates’ reception area. They sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows in red in support of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia: “Closed in the name of the resistance.” The U.S. military said “precision defensive strikes” were conducted against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq and Syria. The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, operates under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

The AP noted that “gunfire” could be heard around the compound and that there were three U.S. soldiers that were on the roof of the facility.

Journalists said that the terrorist supporters shouted “Down, down USA!” and “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

The Department of Defense released the following statement on Sunday about the strikes that it conducted against the Kataeb Hezbollah terrorist organization:

In response to repeated Kata’ib Hizbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S. forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH’s ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces. The five targets include three KH locations in Iraq and two in Syria. These locations included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces. Recent KH strikes included a 30-plus rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk that resulted in the death of a U.S. citizen and injured four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF). KH has a strong linkage with Iran’s Quds Force and has repeatedly received lethal aid and other support from Iran that it has used to attack OIR coalition forces. The OIR coalition is in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and provide advice and assistance to the ISF. The U.S. and its coalition partners fully respect Iraqi sovereignty, and support a strong and independent Iraq. The U.S., however, will not be deterred from exercising its right of self-defense. It is important to note that KH attacks have also injured multiple members of the ISF. Secretary Esper and Prime Minister Mahdi have shared with each other their commitment to see these KH attacks on ISF and OIR forces cease once and for all. Iran and their KH proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq’s sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces.

On September 11, 2018, the Trump administration announced the following in regards to Iranian-backed terrorist attacks in Iraq and around the world:

Over the past few days, we have seen life-threatening attacks in Iraq, including on the United States consulate in Basra and against the American embassy compound in Baghdad. Iran did not act to stop these attacks by its proxies in Iraq, which it has supported with funding, training, and weapons. The United States will hold the regime in Tehran accountable for any attack that results in injury to our personnel or damage to United States Government facilities. America will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of American lives.

The following images and video clips that purported to show the terrorist attack circulated online:

PRESSTV EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the moment that Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/gLOxV3WBNK — Press TV (@PressTV) December 31, 2019

Kata’ib #Hezbollah‘s supporters burn the outside wall of the U.S embassy in #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/244CCn07x1 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 31, 2019

IRAQ: Scene outside the US embassy in Baghdad as more protesters arrive in the wake of US retaliation airstrikes against Katai’b Hezbollah positions. – @KARRARISMAILM pic.twitter.com/kKmIevmQ89 — Conflict News (@Conflicts) December 31, 2019

JUSTin : Electrical and communication cabins supplied to the US embassy building torched while embassy staff are still inside. !! https://t.co/KaBaGUi8iw — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 31, 2019

U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in #Baghdad for their safety, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters denounce U.S. air strikes https://t.co/vLMPRnsRzX pic.twitter.com/ceKbSI0zGl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2019

