(FOX NEWS) — A mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of residents in blue states was to be expected because of their extremely high cost of living, Laguna Hills, Calif., Mayor Don Sedgwick said Tuesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Griff Jenkins and Dean Cain, Sedgwick said that “it’s just too darn expensive” to live in densely populated states like California and New York.

“And, the Democrat liberal policies have contributed to that,” he said.

Read the full story ›