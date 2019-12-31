Zachary Greenberg

In February of this year, Zachary Greenberg attacked a Turning Point USA activist who was out recruiting for their chapter at UC Berkeley in Upper Sproul Plaza.

The assault was captured on video and posted to Twitter by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The victim, Hayden Williams, was passing out information about the conservative student group when he was approached by two angry men. After a verbal altercation ensued, he pulled out his phone to begin filming.

Zachary Greenberg was eventually identified and arrested by UC Police — law enforcement booked him into jail later that day.

The police then formally presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges, the university said in March.

But the case has gone cold after Zachary Greenberg pleaded guilty to sucker-punching Hayden Williams.

“Remember when our @ TPUSA chapter was attacked & Hayden Williams got punched by leftist thug Zachary Greenberg?” Charlie Kirk said.

“After a guilty plea the case has gone cold. No trial, no response from the DA for months Looks like he will get away with this—outrage!” he added.

The two-tiered justice system is alive and well in the US.

