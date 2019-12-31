The country apparently came within a hair’s breadth of having former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in the U.S. Senate, according to Corey Lewandowski.

On Tuesday morning, the political operative-turned-CNN-commentator announced on Twitter that he would not run for Senate in New Hampshire, but if he had, he “would have won.”

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS,” Lewandowski said.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country. NH needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong,” he continued. “One who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC. Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for US Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020.”

A poll from Emerson College released on September 11 found Lewandowski was leading the GOP primary candidates in the state, with a 14-point lead over retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. The same poll also found that Lewandowski trailed incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) by 10 points – 49% to 39% – Roll Call reported.

Lewandowski had been teasing a senate run for months, saying over the summer that he was “very seriously” considering it, reported The Washington Post. President Donald Trump appeared to support his former campaign manager, calling him “a fantastic guy” who “would be a great senator.”

The Post reported that New Hampshire’s Republican Party had misgivings about a potential Lewandowski bid, saying the Party worried that such a campaign “would complicate the reelection prospects of the state’s incumbent GOP governor and put the New Hampshire Senate race — a lower-tier pickup opportunity for Republicans — out of realistic reach.”

Lewandowski was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 after Paul Manafort became campaign chairman. Lewandowski still supports Trump and the president stills seems to support his former campaign manager.

New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank released a statement following Lewandowski’s announcement, saying the rest of the Republicans running for Shaheen’s seat would “tear each other down in the contentious primary Lewandowski has left behind.”

“Senator Shaheen will continue working across the aisle for New Hampshire, leading efforts to lower prescription drug costs and making sure veterans and their families get the benefits they deserve,” he added, as reported by the Post.

New Hampshire is being eyed by Republicans as a potential senate pickup in 2020, though the prospects are slim. Shaheen won re-election in 2014 with 51% of the vote against former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R), who moved to the Granite State to try and get back to the senate after losing his seat to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).