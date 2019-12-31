WASHINGTON—Maine Sen.

Susan Collins

has become the second Republican to question the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approach to the impeachment trial of President Trump, underscoring how a few GOP defections could upset Mr. McConnell’s control of the highly charged proceedings.

In an interview with Maine Public Radio, Ms. Collins said she was “open to witnesses” while the Republican leader from Kentucky wants a quick trial without witnesses.

Ms. Collins also criticized Mr. McConnell for saying that he was coordinating with the White House as it defends Mr. Trump against House-approved charges that he should be removed from office for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

“I’ve heard the Senate majority leader saying that he’s taking his cues from the White House,” Ms. Collins said in the Monday interview. “There are senators on both sides of the aisle, who, to me, are not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging this in an impartial way.”

The comments came days after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) said she was disturbed by Mr. McConnell’s promise of total coordination with the White House.

Related Video

As the case for impeachment heads towards the Senate, WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib highlights five senators worth keeping an eye on. Photo: Getty Images



Republicans control the Senate with a narrow majority, holding 53 of 100 seats. That means that just four Republican senators breaking ranks could upend Mr. McConnell’s strategy for the trial, assuming Democrats remain united behind Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). Mr. Schumer has called for hearing from four witnesses and for subpoenaing documents.

This is because Senate impeachment trials don’t unfold according to any particular set of procedures. Instead, a simple majority of 51 votes would be needed to determine almost every step of the process, from witness testimony to the timing of a final vote.

The Democratic-controlled House last month voted to impeach Mr. Trump on charges that he abused power by pressuring Ukraine to initiate investigations that would help him politically, including one into former Vice President

Joe Biden,

a leading contender for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020. The House also charged the president with obstructing Congress by blocking witnesses from testifying and subpoenaed documents. Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

One sign that Democrats in the Senate may stick with Mr. Schumer is that

Sen. Doug Jones

(D., Ala.), who is up for re-election next year in a deep-red state, wrote an op-ed published Monday in the Washington Post that backed Mr. Schumer’s call to hear from acting White House chief of staff

Mick Mulvaney,

and a top aide, Robert Blair, along with former national security adviser

John Bolton

and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey.

Mr. Schumer on Monday repeated his calls for the four witnesses to testify, citing a New York Times story that detailed some of their actions as Mr. Trump moved to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine without telling Congress.

“This new reporting shows that there were serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of what the president was doing,” Mr. Schumer said on Monday at a news conference in New York.

Messrs. Schumer and McConnell have remained deadlocked over the format of the trial. Mr. McConnell wants to open the trial first, and hold votes for witnesses after opening arguments—the same procedure as followed during the 1999 impeachment trial of former President

Bill Clinton.

Mr. McConnell’s office and the White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Trump has expressed an interest in hearing from witnesses, suggesting the trial would be used to unmask the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the inquiry and undermine others who view his dealings with Ukraine as highly improper.

Mr. Schumer wants to lock in an agreement to bring in witnesses and subpoena documents, including communications between administration officials about the withholding of military assistance for Ukraine and requests for Ukraine to publicly commit to open investigations.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com