Protesters Break Into US Embassy In Baghdad Following American Airstrikes, Gunshots Reportedly Heard

Mexicans Protest Trump Administration’s Latest Deportation Plan

‘Active Threats On The House Floor’: Matt Gaetz Says Democrats Were Forced To Get In Line On Impeachment

At Campaign Rally, Biden Promises ‘Something Special’ For Kids ‘Under 15’

Here’s Some Of The Most Explicit Material Teen Vogue Published In 2019

Corey Lewandowski Isn’t Running For US Senate Seat

World-Renowned Auto Exec Escapes Trial In Japan: Report

100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses

A 19-Year-Old Girl Says She Was Gang-Raped By 12 Israeli Men, But A Judge Says She Is Lying

According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now

Alex Jones, Infowars Ordered To Pay $100,000 For Sandy Hook Legal Fees

‘CBS Evening News’ Airs Picture Of Elijah Cummings During Segment About Rep. John Lewis’s Battle With Cancer

‘We Have To Resist Every Day’: Hong Kong Protesters Continue Demonstrations Into The New Year

Trump Claims America Stopped Terrorist Attack In Russia, Putin Called To Thank Him

Buttigieg Calls For Carbon Pricing: ‘So Important’

FACT CHECK: Did Governor Ralph Northam Threaten To Have People Killed If They Don’t Give Up Their Guns?

The ‘Douchebag Of The Year’ Award

The Most Absurd And Shocking Things Said By Ocasio-Cortez In 2019

Here’s How Impeachment Obsession Is Allowing Big Tech To Build A China-Like Surveillance State

Trump’s Biggest Wins Of 2019

Happy New Year! Federal Debt Grows $1 Trillion Under Trump In 2019

A Judge Released An Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacker, Citing New York’s Upcoming Bail Reform. She’s Arrested For Assault One Day Later

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board