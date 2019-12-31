Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced Tuesday that he will not run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire and will instead focus his efforts on helping President Donald Trump win reelection in 2020.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS,” tweeted Lewandowski.

The Trump ally expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support he received about a possible Senate bid, adding that New Hampshire needs a representative who will support the president’s economic and immigration policies.

(2/3) I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country. NH needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong; — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019

“One who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC. Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for US Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020,” he concluded.

(3/3) One who will support strict constitutionalist judges; and one who will fight for our values, not those of Washington, DC. Accordingly, I will be making an endorsement in the Republican Primary for US Senate in the near future to ensure we defeat Jeanne Shaheen in 2020. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019

Lewandowski’s announcement ends months of speculation about a possible run, which began in August when he revealed he was “seriously considering” a bid for the Senate.

Lewandowski served as then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign manager until he was relieved of his duties in June 2016, though he has remained a vocal supporter of his former boss. Lewandowski and Dave Bossie, who served as President Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign manager, are co-authors of the book Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency.