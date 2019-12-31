Protesters Break Into US Embassy In Baghdad Following American Airstrikes, Gunshots Reportedly Heard

Workers Aren’t Entitled To Refunds For Mandatory Union Dues, 9th Circuit Says

Mexicans Protest Trump Administration’s Latest Deportation Plan

‘Active Threats On The House Floor’: Matt Gaetz Says Democrats Were Forced To Get In Line On Impeachment

Here’s Some Of The Most Explicit Material Teen Vogue Published In 2019

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

‘Cash For Fatties’: Top Buttigieg Bundler Once Pushed Program Paying People To Lose Weight

Police Officer Resigns After Making Up Story About McDonald’s Employee Writing ‘Pig’ On Coffee Cup

New Poll Shows Trump Leading Top Democrats In Solid Blue State

Corey Lewandowski Isn’t Running For US Senate Seat

World-Renowned Auto Exec Escapes Trial In Japan: Report

Kentucky Quarterback Lynn Bowden Punches Virginia Tech Player Before Belk Bowl Game

100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses

According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now

‘CBS Evening News’ Airs Picture Of Elijah Cummings During Segment About Rep. John Lewis’s Battle With Cancer

Trump Claims America Stopped Terrorist Attack In Russia, Putin Called To Thank Him

‘We Have To Resist Every Day’: Hong Kong Protesters Continue Demonstrations Into The New Year

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN College Gameday Stars Rece Davis And David Pollack Reveal Their Favorite Celebrity Guest

The Most Absurd And Shocking Things Said By Ocasio-Cortez In 2019

Trump’s Biggest Wins Of 2019

FACT CHECK: Did Four Democratic Senators Switch Parties Because They Oppose Trump’s Impeachment?

Happy New Year! Federal Debt Grows $1 Trillion Under Trump In 2019

A Judge Released An Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacker, Citing New York’s Upcoming Bail Reform. She’s Arrested For Assault One Day Later

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board