On September 11, 2018 we reported that Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS worked on his famous and fake Trump-Russia dossier in early 2016 but the timing of his work with British Agent Christopher Steele and for the DNC was in question.

The Gateway Pundit identified according to Christopher Steele’s testimony in front of the High Court of Justice in England, that Steele was hired by Fusion sometime between June and November of 2016 just before the election.

However, the DNC’s infamous law firm Perkins Coie supposedly hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the DNC in April of 2016, after Paul Manafort was hired by candidate Trump –

So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. In addition to whatever sales pitch Simpson might have offered about Manafort, the Clinton campaign had independent reason to believe that research into Manafort’s connections might pay some real political dividends: A Democratic consultant and Ukrainian-American activist named Alexandra Chalupa, told the Clinton campaign about Manafort’s work for Yanukovich. “I flagged for the DNC the significance of his hire,” Chalupa told CNN in July of this year. Perhaps it was this alignment of the stars that clinched the deal. According to an Oct. 24, 2017, letter from Perkins Coie, the firm hired Fusion GPS to continue its research in April, shortly after Manafort was hired by Trump.

The problem with this timeline is that Glenn Simpson told the Senate that he worked with Christopher Steele long before the DNC supposedly hired Fusion GPS.

Simpson under oath stated that he was working with Steele when Paul Manafort was hired by the Trump team which was in March of 2016 (p. 86 of above link)

It was clear that either Simpson or Steele was caught in a lie. Then we reported in November that Simpson hatched another tall tale.

In a new book in an apparent effort to counter the FISA abuse report on December 9th, Fusion GPS and Simpson edited their story. They now say out of the blue that Christopher Steele hired Fusion GPS in March 2016, not the other way around??!!??

7/ Fusion book says (p62) that Steele hired Fusion for help re Manafort [presumably on behalf of Deripaska] “before Trump tapped Manafort to run his campaign”. (Manafort appointed campaign chairman on Mar 29/2016. So this previously unknown episode is before then. pic.twitter.com/CLkqmvoZb0 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 29, 2019

Today we supply some additional data to show that either Steele or Simpson is lying.

Since the changing narrative now states that Steele was hired BEFORE the DNC knew of any hacks, we revisit the notes from the State Department’s Kathlene Kavalec notes once again. Kavalec worked at the State Department and she met with Christopher Steele before his dossier was used for a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page and Donald Trump. (Orbis is Steele’s firm.) A portion of her notes follows:

So there is more information the Steele was approached by Glenn Simpson and undertook an investigation at that time. This conflicts with Steele’s recent fairy tale.

Any person who trusts Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS is a fool! They deserve to be held accountable with the others for their attempted take down and coup of the President of the United States.

