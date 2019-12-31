Travis Etienne is a Louisiana native whose family lives relatively close to LSU’s campus. However, he’s also Clemson’s leading rusher, and that has made his family a target for death threats in his home state.

“We from Louisiana,” Etienne’s mother, Donnetta, wrote in a Twitter post on Monday. “We are getting all kind of threats. Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus. We are blessed!!”

The Etienne’s live in Jennings, Louisiana, a small town about 90 minutes away from LSU, Clemson’s opponent in Monday night’s national championship game.

“One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana,” Donnetta Etienne told the Greenville News on Monday. . “I didn’t take it serious, I just got off social media.

“LSU fans are kind of over the top. We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

Travis Etienne was a huge part of Clemson’s championship run in 2019, and is having another monster year. In 2019, Etienne gained 1,536 yards off of 192 rushing attempts, and 18 touchdowns.

One might wonder why LSU didn’t sign an impressive talent like Etienne, especially given his close proximity to the school. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says failure to do so makes him “sick” every time he sees Etienne have a big play.

“It was something we should’ve done a better job of,” Orgeron explains. “He was one who got away. Every time I see him having success, I’m sick to my stomach.”

LSU is a slight favorite to beat Clemson for the national championship. Though, even if Orgeron’s team is victorious, Etienne is likely to give the coach at least a couple bouts of stomach sickness.

