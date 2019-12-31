The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday it will investigate a Tesla crash in Los Angeles that killed two people on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The NHTSA probe comes amid the agency’s ongoing investigation into another Tesla crash that may be connected to the car’s Autopilot driver assistance system, according to Reuters.

The agency’s special crash investigation program will open an inquiry into the crash, which, according to local media reports, occurred when the car was speeding and ran a red light after exiting a freeway, striking another vehicle and killing its two occupants.

It was not immediately clear if the 2016 Tesla’s Autopilot was involved in the Los Angeles crash.

Tesla has come under intense scrutiny after several crashes involving its vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board found in September that a California crash involving a parked fire truck and a Tesla Model S was likely caused by a combination of driver error and Tesla’s Autopilot design. The same agency found in March that a crash in Florida involved a Tesla operating in Autopilot mode.