“I would testify,” Giuliani told reporters as he arrived at a New Year’s Eve party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He added that he could “do demonstrations” and that he’d “love to try the case.”

Giuliani is not expected to be a part of Trump’s defense team.

Senators have reached an impasse over the parameters of a trial. One of the most divisive issues is whether witnesses should be called to testify.

Giuliani has been at the center of the impeachment proceedings and would be a witness of great interest for Democrats, who believe the president’s attorney carried out a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine.

The House earlier this month passed two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats allege Trump made a White House meeting and security assistance for Ukraine contingent on the country announcing investigations into the president’s political rivals.

The president’s attorney traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with several officials on the subject, and he has said he hopes to brief Republican lawmakers on his findings.