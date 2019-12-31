Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said they witnessed Democratic lawmakers being threatened to vote in favor of impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.

“I think some of them are” angry about what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., have done, Biggs said Monday night during an appearance on Fox News.

“Some of them I’ve talked to quietly on the side want this to go away. They wish it had never happened. But Nancy Pelosi’s got them, because she raises money for them.”

Gaetz said Pelosi was using money as a “political weapon against anyone who would potentially vote against impeachment.

“Andy and I observed active threats on the House floor that if the Blue Dog Democrats did not go along with the radical left of the Democratic Party and support impeachment, that they would not be supported by the DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee).”

The House voted in favor of impeachment articles against Trump in early December, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, though Pelosi has yet to hand over the documents to the Senate for a trial.