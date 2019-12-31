Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has claimed that the mere thought of President Donald Trump gives him diarrhea.

In an interview with Kerrang! ahead of the release of Green Day’s new album “Father of All Motherfuckers,” Armstrong was asked whether Trump’s presidency gave him any ideas for its content.

“I draw no inspiration from the president of the United States because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong responded. “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? (laughs) I don’t want to write a song about it!”

However, the 48-year-old rocker later revealed that the president had actually influenced one of the song’s titles, specifically with the track “The Art Of The Deal With The Devil,” a reference to Trump’s iconic memoir and business advice book The Art of the Deal.

“Song titles were really big on this one,” Armstrong explained. “We have one song called The Art Of The Deal With The Devil – Trump wrote a book called The Art Of The Deal, back in the ’80s or something. It was just these titles that make you laugh. That kind of stuff would lead into lyrics. It’s like a puzzle, just trying to put it together.”

It is not the first time that Armstrong has unloaded on Donald Trump. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, adding that the real problem was his “working class” supporters.

“The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are,” he said at the time. “I actually feel bad for them, because they’re poor, working-class people who can’t get a leg up. They’re pissed off and he’s preyed on their anger. He just said, ‘You have no options and I’m the only one, and I’m going to take care of it myself.’ I mean, that’s f*cking Hitler, man!”

Shortly after Trump took office in 2017, Armstrong also insisted on shouting “fuck you Donald Trump” at every single one of his tour concerts.

Last year, the left-wing crooner called for the invoking of the 25th amendment where the Vice-President removes his superior from office on the grounds that they are no longer able to do the job. Armstrong’s grounds for removal were that Trump had become a “madman drunk on power” who was “threatening to kill innocent starving people by way of nuclear war” after he exchanged nuclear threats with communist dictator Kim Jong-un.

