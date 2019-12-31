Pure evil.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei released a Christmas message this week.

In the first part of his Christmas video the Iranian leader praised the prophet Jesus Christ.

Then the video quickly turns to trash President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

If #Jesus (pbuh) were among us today, he wouldn’t spare a second to fight the heads of global arrogance pic.twitter.com/eiD5rMPKci — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 25, 2019

The post Gross. Iranian Leader Khamenei Releases Christmas Video — Trashes Trump, Pompeo, Netanyahu as Modern Day Tyrants and Pharoahs appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.