I don’t know how your 2019 went. Maybe for you, overall, it was a great year — in which case, congratulations! Maybe it was a terrible one, in which case I hope next year will be a better one.

But one thing we can say about 2019, from a news perspective, is that it wasn’t a boring year. And 2020 promises to be even less boring still.

If you thought the 2016 election was intense, just wait until you see what 2020 is likely to bring. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Beyond the inevitable horse race for the White House, we remain in the midst of a war for the soul of America that is nowhere near the end.

Here at Blaze Media, we promise to continue to cover all the news that is fit to print for people who love America. We’re excited to see what the new year will hold, and we hope you’ll continue to watch it with us.

God bless you, our loyal readers, and may your 2020 be truly great.