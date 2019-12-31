Sixty-one percent of independent voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll.

Overall, 42% of respondents said the country is moving in the right direction, compared with 58% who said the opposite. The majority of Democratic voters – 80% – said the country is not moving in the right direction while just 71% of Republicans said the opposite.

The survey comes as the Senate prepares for its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he would act in “total coordination” with the White House and the Senate during the trial, which will not start until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hands over the articles of impeachment voted on in the lower chamber in early December.

Pelosi will not do so until she is reassured the GOP-controlled Senate will conduct a fair and impartial trial.

The Hill-HarrisX poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Dec. 13-14. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.