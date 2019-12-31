(NBC NEWS) — A 17-year-old high school football star who had signed with Georgia Tech died Monday after being struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Bryce Gowdy was hit by a freight train at approximately 4:06 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the county medical examiner’s office.

Read the full story ›