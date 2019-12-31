(CNBC) — The National Football League is celebrating another victory as the league finished its 100th regular season with a 5% gain in average viewership compared to last season, according to data provided to CNBC.

For the second consecutive season, the NFL increased its average TV viewership, improving to 16.5 million per game, and expecting to finish with more than 180 million in total viewers for the 2019 regular season.

Last year, the league averaged 15.8 million viewers and league games finished with 46 of the top 50 telecasts during the season. This season, NFL games finished with 47 of the top 50 telecasts.

