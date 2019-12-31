A wild monkey is bringing terror to an Indian city after attacking 100 people in 10 days.

The out-of-control animal has spread panic in the neighbourhood of Jaisinghpur in Mathura, a city in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

Locals have made dozens of complaints to the local municipality. Despite this, the monkey has not yet been captured.

Fearing the monkey, which has been described as ‘insane’, local residents of Jaisinghpur have been arming themselves with sticks and even guns.

Concerned parents are reluctant to allow their children out of their houses.

Local doctor, Dr. Khem Singh, has reportedly treated dozens of monkey bites over the past few weeks, with victims of various ages from an eight-year-old child up to a 60-year-old, according to Indian publication Amar Ujala.

One resident of Jaisinghpur, Shyam Baghel, said he had complained to the municipality as well as the local Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

However authorities have not yet managed to catch the dangerous animal.