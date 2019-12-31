https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13111620

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Lewandowski — who had been openly speculating about a bid for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat in the Senate — announced that he has decided against running.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate,” Lewandowski wrote. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won.”

Lewandowski added that his top priority is helping Trump win reelection in 2020.

