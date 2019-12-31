The Indiana Attorney General’s office dropped a report on Ulrich Klopfer on New Years Eve.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office on New Years Eve dropped a report on the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, unveiling new details about the prolific abortionist.

The Preliminary Report on the Investigation of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer delves into the life and practices of Klopfer, whose family discovered a collection of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains in his Illinois home after his death at the age of 79 in September. Authorities from the Will County Sheriff’s Office later discovered less than 100 additional fetal remains in October, stashed away in the trunk of Klopfer’s car.

Klopfer ran three different Indiana abortion clinics during his lifetime and performed over 30,000 abortions since he began operating in 1974. Authorities examined each of these clinics, and their findings are also detailed in the AG report – a report that examines Klopfer’s misconduct as an abortion doctor, the resultant suspension of his medical license, and the subsequent finding of over 2,000 fetal remains in his home.

The report, compiled by the office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr. and posted to the public on Dec. 31, also reveals that the fetal remains Klopfer stored on his property cannot be identified and will be interred. (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

“Amid new details in the report is the fact that, based on the poor condition of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records, it is not possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains,” the AG’s office announced in a press release.

The fetal remains were found in “various states of decay,” according to the report.

“The remains were mostly found inside molding boxes and old Styrofoam coolers containing large red medical waste bags,” the report says. “It appeared as though each remain had been placed in a small clear plastic specimen bag for purposes of being medically preserved in a chemical suspected to be formalin, a formaldehyde derivative. However, many of the bags had degraded over time and/or suffered damage, resulting in leakage from the individual bags into the outer bag, box, or cooler.”

“Various personal health information” was written on the front of the bags in black marker, the report said, such as a patient chart number, date, or the patient’s initials. The information “varied greatly” and some of the information had “eroded over time due to the formalin leakage.”

The Will County Sheriff’s Department also discovered health records of patients in Klopfer’s garage with startling errors, omissions, and “improbable entries.”

“Many health records were missing entries for particular fields, such as name, date of birth, or social security number,” the report said. “Other forms had partial entries for some fields, such as only month and day being listed for date of birth or only a partial social security number. In some instances, the patient was identified by age, meaning there was no name, social security number, or chart number listed on the individual record.”

The report details that Klopfer’s clinics were in chaotic states of disarray. The basement of Klopfer’s Friendship and Family Planning Clinic of Indiana had “suffered severe water damage and was infested by rodents.”

Meanwhile, Klopfer’s South Bend, Indiana clinic was littered with “boxes, garbage, and debris” which were “stacked from floor to the ceiling in each room.” Klopfer practiced here while 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend.

“The building was in complete disarray,” the report says. “Health records were intermingled with boxes upon boxes of miscellaneous items including car parts, rotting food, unsterilized used medical instruments, hundreds of empty soda cans and protein shake bottles, various personal items, and medical supplies –including loose syringes. Some of the health records were soaking in an unidentified liquid and were covered in mold.”

It is noted multiple times in the report that Klopfer failed to lock his cabinets or properly store medical records.

The report notes that a final report will be published when the investigation concludes. “In the interim, the OAG will ensure that the fetal remains are treated with the appropriate dignity and respect. Once arrangements are finalized, the fetal remains will be interred in accordance with Indiana law.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Hill’s office for comment on the timing of the report’s release.

