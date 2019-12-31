https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/iranian-backed-terror-leader-qais-khazali-responsible-for-numerous-us-soldier-deaths-in-iraq-leads-violent-protests-at-us-embassy-in-iraq/

Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forced failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.
The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

The US ambassador and personnel were evacuated.

UPDATE— The Iranian-backed “protesters” scrawled, “Qassem Soleimani is our leader” on the US embassy wall. Soleimani is the leader of Iran’s Qods Force. He built the Iraqi militias.

Qassem Soleimani is leader of the Iranian al-Quds Force -— a division primarily responsible for extraterritorial military and clandestine operations.

The leader of pro-Iranian Shiite militias is at the protests today.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia.

Qais Khazali, served as a spokesman for the rebel Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, in Iraq for years.


Qais Khazali, seen in a 2004 photo, has been a spokesman for radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the past. (CNN)

English-speaking Iraqi terrorists, linked to Khazali, kidnapped and murdered 5 US soldiers near Karbala in January 2007.

Today Khazali is at the violent protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad.


Asaeb Ahl al-Haq chief Qais al-Khazali

