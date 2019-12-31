Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.

The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

The US ambassador and personnel were evacuated.

U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in #Baghdad for their safety, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters denounce U.S. air strikes https://t.co/vLMPRnsRzX pic.twitter.com/ceKbSI0zGl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2019

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were leading the raids today in Baghdad.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.

This gentleman, leading the protests, is Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah. pic.twitter.com/kGnpmrDtPB — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia responsible for several US deaths during the Iraq War was outside the US embassy.

All of Qassem Soleimani’s best friends joined the party at the US embassy in Baghdad. The handsome turbaned gentleman is, I believe, Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia. pic.twitter.com/z6sRc9NLmc — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

And Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri was leading the raids at the US Embassy in Baghdad today.

This same faction leader Hadi Ameri was once invited to the Obama White House!

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

Did you know Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri, who led today’s raid on the US Embassy in Iraq, was once invited to the @WhiteHouse by @BarackObama?

FYI: Ameri & the Badr Corps get their salary & orders from Iran’s dictator Ali Khamenei. CC: @realDonaldTrump @VP @SecPompeo @PressSec pic.twitter.com/sEORXzSpNB — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) December 31, 2019

And here is Hadi Ameri meeting with Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

