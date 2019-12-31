https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/iraqi-badr-corps-chief-who-led-todays-raid-on-us-embassy-in-baghdad-was-once-invited-to-white-house-by-barack-obama/

Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.
The Iraqi protesters were carrying Hezbollah flags.

The US ambassador and personnel were evacuated.

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were leading the raids today in Baghdad.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia responsible for several US deaths during the Iraq War was outside the US embassy.

And Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri was leading the raids at the US Embassy in Baghdad today.

This same faction leader Hadi Ameri was once invited to the Obama White House!

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

And here is Hadi Ameri meeting with Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

