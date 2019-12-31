Actor Wendell Pierce suggested that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is a “Republican mole in the Democratic Primary” aiming to promote “political sabotage.”

The Jack Ryan actor responded to a video the presidential hopeful posted to Twitter, warning that the partisan impeachment effort in the House “has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years.”

“Ms. Gabbard: you are a Republican mole in the Democratic Primary to cause disruption and division,” Pierce wrote, accusing her of spouting “a litany of GOP talking points.”

“And your policies are? You have no interest in promoting an agenda of governance, but one of political sabotage,” he added.

Ms. Gabbard: you are a Republican mole in the Democratic Primary to cause disruption and division. You’re demonstrating my point with this litany of GOP talking points. And your policies are? You have no interest in promoting an agenda of governance, but one of political sabotage https://t.co/Idntxg5qmK — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 31, 2019

“We all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty by the U.S. Senate,” Gabbard, who voted “present” on both articles of impeachment, added in the video.

In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don’t. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years … pic.twitter.com/FRRlbWHyo7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 31, 2019

Hillary Clinton popularized the characterization of Gabbard as secret weapon of the Republican Party during an interview with the Campaign HQ podcast in October.

“They are also going to do third party again. I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” she said.

Clinton suggested that Gabbard was a “favorite of the Russians.”

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” the failed presidential candidate continued. “That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.”

Clinton added:

They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it’s going to be, but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.

Gabbard issued a searing response, calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers.”