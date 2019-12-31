In March 2016 Hillary Clinton bragged during her CNN town hall in Ohio that she was going to put a lot of coal miners out of work.

Hillary Clinton ran on the promise to kill jobs.

Democrats later told miners to “learn how to code.”

On Sunday during his small rally in New Hampshire Joe Biden again warned coal miners he was coming after their jobs.

Joe Biden told the miners, “Learn how to program.”

Like Hillary Clinton former vice president Joe Biden is running on the promise to kill jobs.

Earlier in the month, Joe Biden said he’d risk displacing hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers in order to combat climate change.

Now he’s telling miners to, “Learn how to program.”

Charles Payne’s comments in the video are outstanding!

