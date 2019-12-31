Over the weekend, Kanye West marked the one-year anniversary of his Sunday Service shows by visiting a homeless shelter in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, where he spoke of his desire to end homelessness around the world, and stated of his Sunday Service, “Thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

At the LA’s Union Rescue Mission, West sang “Closed On Sunday,” a song whose lyrics read:

Closed on Sunday, you’re my Chick-fil-A

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

Hold the selfies, put the ‘Gram away

Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray

When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe

Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

You’re my number one, with the lemonade

Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave Stand up for my home

Even if I take this walk alone

I bow down to the King upon the throne

My life is His, I’m no longer my own

I pray to God that He’ll strengthen my hand

West stated, “I worked for others before Christ. It landed me right in the hospital,” as Fox News reported.

Adam Tyson, West’s pastor, told Fox News, “It feels like half the crowd comes because they are Kanye fans, but we want them to leave knowing Jesus Christ. We want them to know that there is something better than what the world offers. The answer is found in Jesus, in knowing Him, loving Him, and walking in obedience to Him.”

West told the crowd:

I ain’t tellin nobody what to do, I’m expressin’ what I’ve been through. ‘Cause you know people love to take a soundbite and say, “This was not exactly devil-approved by the internet.” Think of me speaking something like God-approved … We had no idea we’d be here on the 52ndweekend … so today marks one year of Sunday service … I definitely saw a strong, compelling vision with the homeless problem, and I know that we can find a solution. Worldwide solution. Someone asked me, “When you sit at that bar talking to Elon Musk, what is you all talkin’ about?” Well, this is what we need to be talkin’ about … lot of times people say, “Thank you Ye, for Sunday service.” I’m sayin’, “Thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

As The Daily Wire reported last week, West released a new gospel album titled “Jesus is Born” on Christmas Day, which featured West’s Sunday Service Choir. The Sunday Service Choir, featuring West, travels to various cities to put on Jesus-centered performances. “Jesus is Born” followed his “Jesus is King,” which earned him his ninth consecutive spot at the top of the Billboard 200, according to CBS News.

The Daily Wire reported in October that West said he asked people working on his “Jesus is King” album to refrain from premarital sex.