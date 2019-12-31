Court papers filed on Monday reveal that Kevin Spacey, whose real name is Kevin Fowler, settled a lawsuit filed by a now-deceased man who accused the actor of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The man, a massage therapist known only as “John Doe,” accused the “Usual Suspects” actor of forcing him to grab his genitals twice during a massage session in Malibu.

Following the accuser’s death, Spacey’s attorneys filed a notice of death, according The Hollywood Reporter, noting, “This began a 90-day clock for the accuser’s estate to be substituted into the case.”

Then, in November, the son of John Doe “successfully petitioned a probate court to become special administrator,” the outlet reported. “The probate filings cited the urgency of the Spacey suit.”

No terms of the deal were made public, The Hollywood Reporter said, adding, “Attorneys for Spacey and the special administrator filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice (meaning claims can’t be refiled).”

It was reported mere months ago, in September, that the accuser “recently passed.”

“The massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has died, according to court records and his lawyer,” Page Six reported on September 18. “Lawyers for Spacey filed a ‘notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death’ in the federal case on Tuesday. They said they were informed on Sept. 11 that the masseur had ‘recently passed.’”

“No further information or details have been given to Mr. Fowler’s counsel, but Plaintiff’s counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future,” the filing said, Page Six noted.

As noted by The Daily Wire last week, a man who once accused Spacey of sexual misconduct committed suicide on Christmas Day:

On Christmas Day, the Norwegian Royal palace confirmed that the the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, Ari Behn, who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2007, had committed suicide. Geir Håkonsund, Behn’s manager, announced, “It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come,” as News In English reported.

The day before the suicide, Spacey took to social media to a post a “Frank Underwood”-type video, channeling his dubious “House of Cards” character.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey tells viewers in a video titled “Kill Them with Kindness.”

“It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back,” he continued. “And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” the actor concludes. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”