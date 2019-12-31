The internet can be crazy.

On Monday, a site called Refinery29 published a report — based on an Instagram post — that Kim Kardashian gave her daughter, North West, a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy on the day he was assassinated.

The Instagram post showed a bloody button-down shirt with the caption, “Along with Michael Jackson’s jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated.”

The Instagram post “came days after Kardashian announced that she purchased North, 6, the velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party. The one-of-a-kind item reportedly came with a $65,000 price tag,” Fox News reported.

But the JFK shirt was not part of her purchases.

Kardashian sought to set the record straight on Monday.

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” she tweeted.

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

“Following Kardashian’s response on Monday, Refinery29 removed the photo and explained the error,” Fox reported. “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,” the website wrote.

